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The Community Campfire

Behind the mic with Heidi Bretz: Grunge, the FBI, and no Billy Joel!

By Andrea Buchanan
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:44 PM MDT
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DJ Heidi Bretz enjoys fly fishing in the summer and skiing in the winter.
Donna Shillinger
DJ Heidi Bretz enjoys fly fishing in the summer and skiing in the winter.

You may know Heidi Bretz as one of KPCW's volunteer DJs, but there's much more to her story than what you hear on the air. In this conversation with Andrea Buchanan, Heidi reflects on her journey from the tech world to community radio, her passion for music, and why she'll never play Billy Joel during her show. Along the way, she shares stories about overcoming stage fright, growing up as the daughter of an FBI special agent, learning to ski in Austria, and what makes volunteering at KPCW such a rewarding experience.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan