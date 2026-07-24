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The Community Campfire

ESPN to KPCW: Roger Crawford’s Long Run on the Radio

By Andrea Buchanan
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:04 PM MDT
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Roger Crawford, KPCW’s longest serving volunteer
Roger Crawford
Roger Crawford, KPCW’s longest serving volunteer

Roger Crawford may be one of KPCW’s longest-serving volunteers, but his impact has often been heard more than seen. After decades working at ESPN, Crawford brought his deep technical experience to community radio, serving as a trusted sound engineer and helping KPCW go live from events all over town. From setting up remotes to keeping broadcasts running smoothly, his work has helped carry the voices of Park City to the airwaves for years.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan