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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Alec Whitaker of Rally

By Mitchell Elliott
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:48 PM MDT
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Alec Whitaker, lead singer of the band Rally performing in the KPCW studio
KPCW
Alec Whitaker, lead singer of the band Rally, performing in the KPCW studio

Rally has become one of Utah's rising indie bands, blending catchy melodies with a laid-back, surf-rock-inspired sound. Lead singer Alec Whitaker joins The Community Campfire to share how the band came together, the inspiration behind their music, and why Utah's local music scene continues to thrive. He also talks about Rally's latest songs, upcoming performances, and the stories behind the music. Plus, Whitaker performs the songs "Sober in a Movie Theater" and "Cherry" in the KPCW studio.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott