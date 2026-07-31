LIVE from the KPCW studio: Alec Whitaker of Rally

Rally has become one of Utah's rising indie bands, blending catchy melodies with a laid-back, surf-rock-inspired sound. Lead singer Alec Whitaker joins The Community Campfire to share how the band came together, the inspiration behind their music, and why Utah's local music scene continues to thrive. He also talks about Rally's latest songs, upcoming performances, and the stories behind the music. Plus, Whitaker performs the songs "Sober in a Movie Theater" and "Cherry" in the KPCW studio.