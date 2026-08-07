Explore the human engine of Kimball Arts Festival

The Kimball Arts Festival is back on Main Street is powered by more than 250 volunteers and a legacy that’s even older than the Kimball Art Center itself. Andrea Buchanan sits down with the festival team to unpack how a scrappy gathering of local artists became a three-day, nationally recognized event that’s now No. 1 in the country for artist sales.

They share what it takes to coordinate hundreds of volunteers, why artists are so eager to get one of the coveted booth spots and how special roles like artist relations make the weekend run smoothly. They also highlight new features for this year, from shaded sips in "Apre Alley" to teen artists getting their first taste of running a booth, plus insider tips on the best day to stroll, shop and score a deal.