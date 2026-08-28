© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Peace House: From shelter to a place of hope

By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Park City Peace House.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
The Park City Peace House.

Andrea Buchanan sits down with Sally Tauber of Peace House to look back at the organization’s more than 30 years of serving survivors of domestic violence and their families in the Wasatch Back.

Sally shares how Peace House grew from a small shelter on Marsac Avenue into its current campus, which opened in 2019 and brings shelter, therapy, case management, legal advocacy, children’s services and transitional housing together in one location.

She also discusses the organization’s expanding transitional housing program, which has helped 100% of participating clients move into safe housing of their own over the past two years, as well as Peace House’s ability to welcome entire families — including their pets.

Sally also shares how the community can help, from volunteering and financial support to donating flexible gift cards that help clients meet immediate needs such as food, gas and medication.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan