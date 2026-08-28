Peace House: From shelter to a place of hope

Andrea Buchanan sits down with Sally Tauber of Peace House to look back at the organization’s more than 30 years of serving survivors of domestic violence and their families in the Wasatch Back.

Sally shares how Peace House grew from a small shelter on Marsac Avenue into its current campus, which opened in 2019 and brings shelter, therapy, case management, legal advocacy, children’s services and transitional housing together in one location.

She also discusses the organization’s expanding transitional housing program, which has helped 100% of participating clients move into safe housing of their own over the past two years, as well as Peace House’s ability to welcome entire families — including their pets.

Sally also shares how the community can help, from volunteering and financial support to donating flexible gift cards that help clients meet immediate needs such as food, gas and medication.