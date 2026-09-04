Community, service, and growth: Andy Hecht’s journey to Recycle Utah

Andy Hecht, Executive Director of Recycle Utah, shares his career journey—spanning 17 years in operations for the Sundance Film Festival to his work at the Park City Community Foundation—and reflects on finding a deep sense of community in Park City. Drawing from his Rotary essay, "Welcome to Park City," he emphasizes how empathy and daily acts of service can transform a neighborhood into a supportive community. He also outlines Recycle Utah's planned move to a new 4.18-acre facility on Paintbrush Way, designed to quadruple its processing capacity over the next decade to better serve Summit County.