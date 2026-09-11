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The Community Campfire

The Bognaskis: Then and now

By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:12 PM MDT
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Shane and Caitlin Bognaski were in college when the attacks happened on September 11, 2001. Now they live in Park City raising their three boys, and continue to give back to the community they love so much.
Deanie Dempsey
Shane and Caitlin Bognaski were in college when the attacks happened on September 11, 2001. Now they live in Park City raising their three boys, and continue to give back to the community they love so much.

On September 11, 2001, Caitlin and Shane Bognaski were college students at West Point and Wake Forest, young cadets whose entire understanding of service and country changed in a single morning. What began as a normal day in the classroom became the defining moment that shaped the rest of their lives, propelling them into military careers built in the shadow of that tragedy.

Now settled in Park City, the Bognaskis look back on two decades of service, marriage, and leadership forged in the years after 9/11. This podcast follows their story — not just as a personal history, but as a bridge to a generation growing up without a living memory of that day. Through their experiences, listeners explore what it means to lead, to serve, and to carry forward lessons of sacrifice and duty at a time when fewer and fewer people remember why they matter.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan