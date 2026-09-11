The Bognaskis: Then and now

On September 11, 2001, Caitlin and Shane Bognaski were college students at West Point and Wake Forest, young cadets whose entire understanding of service and country changed in a single morning. What began as a normal day in the classroom became the defining moment that shaped the rest of their lives, propelling them into military careers built in the shadow of that tragedy.

Now settled in Park City, the Bognaskis look back on two decades of service, marriage, and leadership forged in the years after 9/11. This podcast follows their story — not just as a personal history, but as a bridge to a generation growing up without a living memory of that day. Through their experiences, listeners explore what it means to lead, to serve, and to carry forward lessons of sacrifice and duty at a time when fewer and fewer people remember why they matter.

