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The Community Campfire

Holding space with Heather Mansson

By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:57 PM MDT
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Heather Mansson and her daughter Parker
Heather Mansson
Heather Mansson and her daughter Parker

In this moving episode, Heather Mansson shares her deeply personal journey through loss following the passing of her 11-year-old daughter, Parker, to a rare form of sarcoma. Channeling profound grief into purpose, Heather discusses how she honors Parker's legacy through The Little p Project—a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding vital pediatric sarcoma research and providing direct financial relief to families navigating cancer treatment at Primary Children's Hospital. Heather offers candid insights on surviving the unbearable, finding light in the darkest moments, and learning to hold space for healing while keeping Parker's vibrant memory alive.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan