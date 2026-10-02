Behind the mic with Anna Nizhoni

Local muralist and KPCW volunteer DJ Anna Nizhoni discusses the intersection of art, music and community in her life. She shares the story behind her Leadership Park City Class 32 project, which brought eight murals to locations across Summit County, with each work reflecting the history, people and mission of the community it represents.

Anna also talks about her Navajo heritage, her path from a career in technology to pursuing art professionally, and how community projects helped give her the confidence to make that leap. Plus, she shares how an unexpected letter and a piece of moose artwork led her to become a KPCW volunteer DJ, where listeners can now hear her eclectic mix of punk, blues, world music, hard rock and metal.