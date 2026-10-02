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The Community Campfire

Behind the mic with Anna Nizhoni

By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:41 PM MDT
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Anna Nizhoni is a muralist, musician and a DJ for KPCW. Her art stretches from Coalville to Park City and her taste in music is varied from the blues to punk rock.
Anna Nizhoni
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KPCW
Anna Nizhoni is a muralist, musician and a DJ for KPCW. Her art stretches from Coalville to Park City and her taste in music is varied from the blues to punk rock.

Local muralist and KPCW volunteer DJ Anna Nizhoni discusses the intersection of art, music and community in her life. She shares the story behind her Leadership Park City Class 32 project, which brought eight murals to locations across Summit County, with each work reflecting the history, people and mission of the community it represents.

Anna also talks about her Navajo heritage, her path from a career in technology to pursuing art professionally, and how community projects helped give her the confidence to make that leap. Plus, she shares how an unexpected letter and a piece of moose artwork led her to become a KPCW volunteer DJ, where listeners can now hear her eclectic mix of punk, blues, world music, hard rock and metal.

KPCW DJ Anna Nizhoni rocks a mohawk during her "punk" phase
Anna Nizhoni
KPCW DJ Anna Nizhoni rocks a mohawk during her "punk" phase

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan