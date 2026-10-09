Park City race car driver shares training regime outside the drivers seat

Park City boasts a long list of winter sports icons but Maverick McKenna is making his mark in Utah's sports history.

McKenna began his racing journey at 14 and this year moved up to Formula 4 cars. He races in the French F4 Championship circuit, one of many F4 circuits around the world, and a step on McKenna's journey to Formula One.

This summer, the 16-year-old became just the third American to win a French F4 Championship race, and the first to do so in seven years.

McKenna will compete in his final race of the season Oct. 9-11 at Circuit Paul Ricard in southeastern France.

Click here to follow his racing journey.