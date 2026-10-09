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The Community Campfire

Park City race car driver shares training regime outside the drivers seat

By Sydney Weaver
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:52 AM MDT
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Maverick McKenna trains at a simulator in Salt Lake City.
Emma Kelly
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KPCW
Maverick McKenna trains at a simulator in Salt Lake City.

Park City boasts a long list of winter sports icons but Maverick McKenna is making his mark in Utah's sports history.

McKenna began his racing journey at 14 and this year moved up to Formula 4 cars. He races in the French F4 Championship circuit, one of many F4 circuits around the world, and a step on McKenna's journey to Formula One.

This summer, the 16-year-old became just the third American to win a French F4 Championship race, and the first to do so in seven years.

McKenna will compete in his final race of the season Oct. 9-11 at Circuit Paul Ricard in southeastern France.

Click here to follow his racing journey.

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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver