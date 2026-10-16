Finding connection at the Summit County Jail

For more than three years, Vicki Plum and her husband have spent Tuesday nights volunteering at the Summit County Jail, sitting down with inmates to talk about family, forgiveness, personal responsibility and building a better life.

Vicki, a retired pediatric nurse, was initially hesitant to volunteer at the jail, in part because of her own family’s experience with incarceration. But what she discovered changed her perspective. She describes getting to know the people behind the jumpsuits, watching inmates support one another and seeing relationships with families begin to heal.

From inmates pursuing an education to crocheting gifts for their children and the local Children’s Justice Center, Vicki shares moments that have reminded her of the importance of connection, compassion and second chances.