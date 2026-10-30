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The Community Campfire

Finding Purpose: How the Summit Clubhouse Gives Members a Reason to Hope

By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 30, 2026 at 3:26 PM MDT
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Summit Clubhouse members Annie and Christine and Program Director Luisa
Andrea Buchanan
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KPCW
Summit Clubhouse members Annie and Christine and Program Director Luisa

At the Summit Clubhouse, healing isn't just about clinical care—it is built on community, routine, and a genuine sense of purpose. In this piece, we hear from members Annie and Christine, who share their personal journeys of overcoming isolation, discovering the profound value of meaningful work and finding a place where they truly belong. Guided by Program Director Luisa, the story offers an intimate look inside how this vital clubhouse environment is transforming lives, shifting the focus from mental illness to empowerment, connection and renewed hope. 

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan