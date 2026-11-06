12 years old and headed to Cooperstown

In this episode of Community Campfire, we meet The Miners, a team of twelve-year-old baseball players from Park City with a big goal: playing in Cooperstown, New York, in 2027. Cooperstown is the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame and a pilgrimage for young ballplayers, and a trip there means a chance to play on the sport’s most storied ground, meet teams from across the country, and make memories that last a lifetime.

A trip like that comes with a real price tag. The players are raising thousands of dollars to cover travel, lodging and tournament fees, and they’ve started with a Christmas wreath sale. We talk with the young players and coach about how the sale is going, how many wreaths they’ve sold, and what it’s like for twelve-year-olds to knock on doors, make their pitch, and learn that a dream has to be earned. And we also hear from a player who has been to Cooperstown to hear what it's like to play in the famed tournament.

The wreaths are only the first step, with more fundraisers planned for the months ahead. We’ll tell you how you can help, whether by buying a wreath, donating, or showing up to the next event. Along the way, you’ll hear how this team is learning about hard work, perseverance, and what a community can do when it rallies behind its kids.