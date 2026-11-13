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The Community Campfire

Katrina’s Kmak's kingdom: Park City library's legendary story hour

By Andrea Buchanan
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:54 PM MST
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For the last decade Katrina Kmak has led the children's story hours at The Park City Library. She has inspired a generation of kids to read, get creative and learn!
John Burdick
For the last decade Katrina Kmak has led the children's story hours at The Park City Library. She has inspired a generation of kids to read, get creative and learn!

In this segment, we go beyond the story circle to explore Katrina Kmak’s vital role as a librarian shaping the literary landscape of Park City. From guiding young readers through unforgettable story hours that bring imagination to life, to thoughtfully and carefully curating books for youth in our community, Katrina’s dedication fosters a lifelong love of reading. Discover how this beloved community tradition and her intentional collection-building create a lasting, meaningful impact for families across Park City and beyond.

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Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan