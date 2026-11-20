Park City-based Jane Morgan took an unexpected path from directing commercials to working as a medium and pet communicator. She describes how a family loss led to her first experiences with mediumship and how years of training helped shape her practice. She explains how she approaches communicating with animals and shares a reading for Andrea Buchanan's dog, Coco. Morgan has a podcast, Medium Curious, which aims to make conversations about mediumship more familiar to a wider audience.

