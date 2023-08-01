This Green Earth | August 1, 2023

Science journalist Melissa Sevigny shares her latest book, "Brave the Wild River." It takes readers on a journey down the Colorado River in 1938 with Botanists Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter, the first non-Native women to boat the entire Grand Canyon downstream of Lee’s Ferry. (1:56)

Then, University of Utah vertebrate paleontologist Mark Loewen discusses the excavation of a fossil plant in northeastern Utah that indicates the presence of a humid forest there during the late Jurassic period, the time that produced Dinosaur National Monument’s massive dinosaurs. (26:00)

