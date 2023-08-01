© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | August 1, 2023

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM MDT
FILE - The Colorado River flows through the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai reservation, Aug. 15, 2022, in northwestern Arizona. Talks that could reshape the way Colorado River water is distributed started on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with a goal of updating and enacting rules in 2027 to continue to provide hydropower, drinking water and irrigation to farms, cities and tribes in seven U.S. states and Mexico. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Science journalist Melissa Sevigny shares her latest book, "Brave the Wild River." It takes readers on a journey down the Colorado River in 1938 with Botanists Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter, the first non-Native women to boat the entire Grand Canyon downstream of Lee’s Ferry. (1:56)

Then, University of Utah vertebrate paleontologist Mark Loewen discusses the excavation of a fossil plant in northeastern Utah that indicates the presence of a humid forest there during the late Jurassic period, the time that produced Dinosaur National Monument’s massive dinosaurs. (26:00)

