This Green Earth | September 5, 2023

Utah State Coordinator for the National Parks Service Brandon Flint discusses the effects of National Park tourism on Utah’s economy. A recent report shows Utah received $2.6 billion in contributions from park visitation. (1:26)

Then, Matt Paulson from the National Speleological Society's Timpanogos Grotto chapter talks about Utah's incredible caves. Formed over millions of years and home to some of the last unexplored places on earth, caves provide opportunities for education, exploration, recreation, and science. (23:56)