This Green Earth

This Green Earth | December 19, 2023

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST
Research scientist and Utah native Joshua Fisher talks about his new book "Managing Environmental Conflict," in which he provides collaborative approaches to managing environmental disputes. (1:38)

Then, Dr. Erle Ellis, Director of the Anthroecology Lab and Professor of Geography & Environmental Systems at the University of Maryland, discusses the challenges facing our ever warming world and his New York Times Op Ed, "1.5 Degrees Is Not the Problem." (24:26)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
