This Green Earth | December 19, 2023

Research scientist and Utah native Joshua Fisher talks about his new book "Managing Environmental Conflict," in which he provides collaborative approaches to managing environmental disputes. (1:38)

Then, Dr. Erle Ellis, Director of the Anthroecology Lab and Professor of Geography & Environmental Systems at the University of Maryland, discusses the challenges facing our ever warming world and his New York Times Op Ed, "1.5 Degrees Is Not the Problem." (24:26)

