This Green Earth | December 19, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Research scientist and Utah native Joshua Fisher talks about his new book "Managing Environmental Conflict," in which he provides collaborative approaches to managing environmental disputes. (1:38)
Then, Dr. Erle Ellis, Director of the Anthroecology Lab and Professor of Geography & Environmental Systems at the University of Maryland, discusses the challenges facing our ever warming world and his New York Times Op Ed, "1.5 Degrees Is Not the Problem." (24:26)