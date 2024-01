In the first part of the show, Chris and Claire revisit a discussion with evolutionary biologist and author Noah Whiteman, as he talks about his book, "Most Delicious Poison, The Story of Nature’s Toxins from Spices to Vices" (01:11)

Then author and speaker on climate change politics, Michael Gunter joins the show to talk about his latest book, "Climate Travels" and how ecotourism can benefit our world. (20:21)