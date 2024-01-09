© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | January 9, 2024

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published January 9, 2024 at 4:56 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Chris and Claire talk with author and speaker Rob Verchick, one of the nation’s leading scholars in disaster and climate change law and a former EPA official in the Obama administration. He shares more on his latest book, "The Octopus in the Parking Garage." In it, Verchick examines how we can manage the risks that we can no longer avoid, laying out our options as we face the climate crisis. (04:05)

Then, the Department of Agriculture is proposing a nationwide plan focused on protecting federal old-growth forests. The proposal would amend all land management plans governing the National Forest System. Garett Rose from the National Resources Defense Council joins the show to discuss this plan (30:12)

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley