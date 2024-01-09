This Green Earth | January 9, 2024

Chris and Claire talk with author and speaker Rob Verchick, one of the nation’s leading scholars in disaster and climate change law and a former EPA official in the Obama administration. He shares more on his latest book, "The Octopus in the Parking Garage." In it, Verchick examines how we can manage the risks that we can no longer avoid, laying out our options as we face the climate crisis. (04:05)

Then, the Department of Agriculture is proposing a nationwide plan focused on protecting federal old-growth forests. The proposal would amend all land management plans governing the National Forest System. Garett Rose from the National Resources Defense Council joins the show to discuss this plan (30:12)

