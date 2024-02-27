This Green Earth | February 27, 2024

Professor Emeritus of Wildlife Science at the University of Washington, John Marzluff, discusses his highly acclaimed book “Gifts of the Crow: How Perception, Emotion, and Thought Allow Smart Birds to Behave Like Humans.” (01:11)

Then, Zach Frankel, Executive Director at the Utah Rivers Council shares his concerns about proposed laws on Utah’s Capitol Hill that he says will lead to development without public oversight or transparency. (23:33)

And Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby has updates on the 910 property and Ure Ranch. (37:37)