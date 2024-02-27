© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | February 27, 2024

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published February 27, 2024 at 3:06 PM MST
Professor Emeritus of Wildlife Science at the University of Washington, John Marzluff, discusses his highly acclaimed book “Gifts of the Crow: How Perception, Emotion, and Thought Allow Smart Birds to Behave Like Humans.” (01:11)

Then, Zach Frankel, Executive Director at the Utah Rivers Council shares his concerns about proposed laws on Utah’s Capitol Hill that he says will lead to development without public oversight or transparency. (23:33)

And Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby has updates on the 910 property and Ure Ranch. (37:37)

