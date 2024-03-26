© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth | March 26, 2024

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:36 PM MDT
On the next This Green Earth, Claire & Chris speak with author Abrahm Lustgarten who writes about climate change and writes for New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic and PBS Frontline.

In his forthcoming book, “On The Move,” Lustgarten explores how climate change is uprooting American lives and where people will go. Lustgarten’s recent reporting focuses on global migration, demographic change and conflict in response to a warming climate. (2:02)

Then, they speak with Alexa Friedman, an environmental epidemiologist interested in reducing exposure to harmful chemicals. Friedman will walk us through a recent study that talks about pesticides and produce. (25:44)

To end the show, Deeda Seed with the Center for Biological Diversity discusses the Endangered Species Act listing petition for Wilson’s phalaropes, and what it means for the Great Salt Lake's ecosystem. (41:28)

Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley