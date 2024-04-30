This Green Earth | April 30, 2024

In the first half of today's show, Chris and Claire revisit a previous episode featuring Peter Alagona and a discussion on the resurgence of wildlife in American cities(01:24)

Daniel Lewis, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at Notre Dame, discusses his new book, "Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future." It is an exploration of nature and survival told through the lens of twelve remarkable tree species. (31:27)