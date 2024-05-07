This Green Earth | May 7, 2024

Author and professor Aimee Nezhukumatathil discusses her latest New York Times bestseller, "World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments." This collection of essays provides hauntingly beautiful descriptions of the lives of the animals and plants that illuminate our world.

Then, Biologist Naira de Gracia walks us through her new book, "The Last Cold Place – A Field Season Studying Penguins in Antarctica," which offers a dramatic and captivating window into Antarctica and a generation of chinstrap penguins.