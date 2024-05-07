© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | May 7, 2024

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published May 7, 2024 at 4:12 PM MDT
Author and professor Aimee Nezhukumatathil discusses her latest New York Times bestseller, "World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments." This collection of essays provides hauntingly beautiful descriptions of the lives of the animals and plants that illuminate our world.

Then, Biologist Naira de Gracia walks us through her new book, "The Last Cold Place – A Field Season Studying Penguins in Antarctica," which offers a dramatic and captivating window into Antarctica and a generation of chinstrap penguins.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
