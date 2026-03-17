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This Green Earth

Capturing the Wild World: A Conversation with Peter and Beverly Pickford

By Claire Wiley
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
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Wildland: A Journey into the Earth' s Last Wilds book cover
Peter and Beverly Pickford
Wildland: A Journey into the Earth' s Last Wilds book cover

World-renowned wildlife photographers Peter and Beverly Pickford, a husband-and-wife team whose work has taken them to some of the planet’s most extraordinary and remote environments. From African savannas and polar landscapes to coral reefs and the open ocean, the Pickford's have spent decades documenting wildlife and wild places through the power of photography.

In this conversation, they share stories from the field, the challenges of capturing fleeting moments in nature, and the patience and preparation required to photograph animals in their natural habitats. The Pickfords also discuss how photography can inspire people to care about conservation and why protecting these fragile ecosystems has never been more important. Their images reveal not only the beauty of the natural world, but also the responsibility we share in preserving it.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley