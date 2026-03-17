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This Green Earth

Decoding the Outdoors: Tristan Gooley on Nature’s Secret Calendar

By Claire Wiley
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT
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The Hidden Seasons A Calendar of Nature's Clues - book cover
Blackstone Publishing, Inc.
The Hidden Seasons A Calendar of Nature's Clues - book cover

Host Claire Wiley speaks with bestselling author and natural navigator Tristan Gooley, often called the “Sherlock Holmes of Nature.” In his new book, The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature’s Clues, Gooley reveals how the natural world constantly signals the subtle shifts of the seasons — from the way plants grow and animals behave to the patterns of light, weather and landscape.

Drawing on decades of exploration and close observation, Gooley explains how anyone can learn to read these clues and develop a deeper awareness of the outdoors. In this conversation, he shares practical examples of how nature communicates seasonal change, why modern life has distanced us from these signals, and how paying attention to them can transform the way we experience the world around us.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley