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This Green Earth

A Love Letter to the world's most extraordinary ecosystems

By Claire Wiley
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:01 PM MDT
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Salt lakes are some of the world’s most extraordinary ecosystems, but nearly all of them―from the Great Salt Lake to the Aral Sea―are drying up. environmental journalist Caroline Tracey has just released her debut book, SALT LAKES: AN UNNATURAL HISTORY.

In this dazzling love letter to these strange and delicate waters, Tracey takes readers on a journey around the world to document salt lakes, their loss, and the efforts to save them.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley