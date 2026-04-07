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This Green Earth

From Bakelite to biohazard: The impacts of microplastics

By Claire Wiley
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:46 AM MDT
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Starfish with plastic
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Starfish with plastic

Tracing the history of plastic from a revolutionary invention to a modern environmental threat with Abby Barrows and Dr. Sally Rocks.

Abby Barrows is a leading micro plastics research scientist, and Dr. Sally Rocks is an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Utah Valley University. They share more about their exploration of micro plastics in both the ocean and our mountains and what efforts are being made to reduce their impacts on the environment and ourselves.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley