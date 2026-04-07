From Bakelite to biohazard: The impacts of microplastics
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Tracing the history of plastic from a revolutionary invention to a modern environmental threat with Abby Barrows and Dr. Sally Rocks.
Abby Barrows is a leading micro plastics research scientist, and Dr. Sally Rocks is an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Utah Valley University. They share more about their exploration of micro plastics in both the ocean and our mountains and what efforts are being made to reduce their impacts on the environment and ourselves.