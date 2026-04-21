Biologist, author, and storyteller, Mark Elbroch walks us through his research about mountain lions that has challenged everything we thought we knew about their social lives. His discoveries push our collective knowledge about mountain lion foraging behaviors and the far reaching ecological contributions these wild cats make in their communities.

Dr. Elbroch is also featured in the documentary film, "Heart of a Lion", which is screening for free as part of Park City Film's Reel Community Series on Thursday, April 23 at 7PM.