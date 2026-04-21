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This Green Earth

Heart of a Lion

By Claire Wiley
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT
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Mark Elbroch

 Biologist, author, and storyteller, Mark Elbroch walks us through his research about mountain lions that has challenged everything we thought we knew about their social lives. His discoveries push our collective knowledge about mountain lion foraging behaviors and the far reaching ecological contributions these wild cats make in their communities.

Dr. Elbroch is also featured in the documentary film, "Heart of a Lion", which is screening for free as part of Park City Film's Reel Community Series on Thursday, April 23 at 7PM.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley