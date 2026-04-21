Illuminating the complex layers of the natural world
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National Geographic Explorer and Photographer, Anand Varma, is utilizing his photography skills to illuminate the beautiful and complex layers of the natural world that are otherwise hidden from view.
Varma has devoted years of his life to developing innovative techniques—even building some of his own equipment—to create intimate, dramatic and surprising images of nature.
Learn more about his work at WonderLab: nationalgeographic.org/society/our-programs/wonderlab