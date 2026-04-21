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This Green Earth

Illuminating the complex layers of the natural world

By Claire Wiley
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT
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Anand Varma Photography

National Geographic Explorer and Photographer, Anand Varma, is utilizing his photography skills to illuminate the beautiful and complex layers of the natural world that are otherwise hidden from view.

Varma has devoted years of his life to developing innovative techniques—even building some of his own equipment—to create intimate, dramatic and surprising images of nature.

Learn more about his work at WonderLab: nationalgeographic.org/society/our-programs/wonderlab

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley