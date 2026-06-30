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This Green Earth

The cold-blooded creatures fighting for survival

By Claire Wiley
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:55 AM MDT
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Craig Stanford author of Cold-Blooded Murder: Reptiles and Amphibians on the Brink of Extinction
Craig Stanford/Columbia University Press
Craig Stanford author of Cold-Blooded Murder: Reptiles and Amphibians on the Brink of Extinction

After studying chimpanzees alongside Jane Goodall in the forests of Africa, USC professor Craig Stanford turned his attention to some of the world's most misunderstood animals.

He discusses the alarming decline of reptiles and amphibians, why these species are disappearing at unprecedented rates, and the urgent conservation efforts highlighted in his latest book, Cold-Blooded Murder: Reptiles and Amphibians on the Brink of Extinction.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley