The cold-blooded creatures fighting for survival
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After studying chimpanzees alongside Jane Goodall in the forests of Africa, USC professor Craig Stanford turned his attention to some of the world's most misunderstood animals.
He discusses the alarming decline of reptiles and amphibians, why these species are disappearing at unprecedented rates, and the urgent conservation efforts highlighted in his latest book, Cold-Blooded Murder: Reptiles and Amphibians on the Brink of Extinction.