The fight to protect Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante

What role do national monuments play in protecting America's public lands? In this episode of This Green Earth, Claire Wiley talks with Axie Navas, Director of Designation Campaigns for The Wilderness Society, about the recent proposals affecting Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments and the broader conversation surrounding public land conservation.

Navas discusses the history and mission of The Wilderness Society, the importance of tribal stewardship and consultation, and how national monument designations are intended to preserve cultural resources, wildlife habitat, and public access. She also shares why these landscapes hold deep personal meaning, what supporters of conservation are doing in response to recent policy changes, and how members of the public can stay informed and engaged in the future of America's public lands.