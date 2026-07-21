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This Green Earth

What’s next for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante?

By Claire Wiley
Published July 21, 2026 at 2:52 PM MDT
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Grand-Escalante Staircase National Monument Canyon
Bob Wick
Grand-Escalante Staircase National Monument Canyon

What could the proposed reductions to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments mean for Utah's public lands? In this episode of This Green Earth, Claire Wiley sits down with Scott Braden, Executive Director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (SUWA), to discuss the history of monument protections, the legal questions surrounding the proposed boundary changes, and the potential impacts on recreation, wildlife habitat, archaeological resources, and culturally significant Tribal lands.

Braden also reflects on what first drew him to Utah's red rock landscapes, explains SUWA's mission to protect wilderness across southern Utah, and shares why these places continue to inspire millions of visitors while remaining deeply important to Tribal Nations. The conversation concludes with ways listeners can stay informed, volunteer, and participate in the ongoing discussion about the future of America's public lands.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley