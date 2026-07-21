What’s next for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante?

What could the proposed reductions to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments mean for Utah's public lands? In this episode of This Green Earth, Claire Wiley sits down with Scott Braden, Executive Director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (SUWA), to discuss the history of monument protections, the legal questions surrounding the proposed boundary changes, and the potential impacts on recreation, wildlife habitat, archaeological resources, and culturally significant Tribal lands.

Braden also reflects on what first drew him to Utah's red rock landscapes, explains SUWA's mission to protect wilderness across southern Utah, and shares why these places continue to inspire millions of visitors while remaining deeply important to Tribal Nations. The conversation concludes with ways listeners can stay informed, volunteer, and participate in the ongoing discussion about the future of America's public lands.