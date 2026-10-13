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This Green Earth

Restoring regional textile systems

By Claire Wiley
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:33 AM MDT
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Executive Director of High Desert Utah Fibershed, Rachel Lauritzen
Rachel Lauritzen
Executive Director of High Desert Utah Fibershed, Rachel Lauritzen

Executive Director of High Desert Utah Fibershed, Rachel Lauritzen, talks about rebuilding regional textile economies from the ground up. Rachel shares insight into how soil health, climate beneficial agriculture, and local manufacturing intersect to transform our relationship with the clothes we wear. From supporting regional fiber farmers to fostering a decentralized, sustainable "soil-to-skin" textile system, this conversation sheds light on the actionable steps driving the modern slow-fashion movement.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley