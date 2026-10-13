Restoring regional textile systems
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Executive Director of High Desert Utah Fibershed, Rachel Lauritzen, talks about rebuilding regional textile economies from the ground up. Rachel shares insight into how soil health, climate beneficial agriculture, and local manufacturing intersect to transform our relationship with the clothes we wear. From supporting regional fiber farmers to fostering a decentralized, sustainable "soil-to-skin" textile system, this conversation sheds light on the actionable steps driving the modern slow-fashion movement.