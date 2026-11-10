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This Green Earth

The fight for climate accountability: a conversation with Abby Reyes

By Claire Wiley
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:31 PM MST
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Abby Reyes' 2025 memoir, "Truth Demands: A Memoir of Murder, Oil Wars, and the Rise of Climate Justice."
Abby Reyes
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Penguin Random House
Abby Reyes' 2025 memoir, "Truth Demands: A Memoir of Murder, Oil Wars, and the Rise of Climate Justice."

Climate justice advocate and attorney Abby Reyes discusses her memoir, Truth Demands: A Memoir of Murder, Oil Wars, and the Rise of Climate Justice.

The conversation explores the 1999 murders of her partner Terence Freitas and Indigenous leaders in Colombia, the 25-year fight for accountability, and a landmark 2024 Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling. Reyes also shares insights on Indigenous sovereignty, moving away from extractive economies, and practicing "slow work" to sustain long-term activism through personal and global crises.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley