The fight for climate accountability: a conversation with Abby Reyes

Climate justice advocate and attorney Abby Reyes discusses her memoir, Truth Demands: A Memoir of Murder, Oil Wars, and the Rise of Climate Justice.

The conversation explores the 1999 murders of her partner Terence Freitas and Indigenous leaders in Colombia, the 25-year fight for accountability, and a landmark 2024 Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling. Reyes also shares insights on Indigenous sovereignty, moving away from extractive economies, and practicing "slow work" to sustain long-term activism through personal and global crises.