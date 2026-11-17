America's vast grasslands are home to some of the country's most remarkable wildlife, but these ecosystems are disappearing at an alarming rate. In her new book, The Grassland Queen: An Avian Love Story in the American Plains, award-winning author and naturalist, and filmmaker Priyanka Kumar brings readers into the world of the long-billed curlew, a fascinating shorebird whose survival depends on the health of our prairies.

Drawing on more than two decades of firsthand observation, Kumar tells the story of a curlew family navigating migration, courtship, parenthood and the growing threats to their habitat. She explores the surprising relationships between grassland species, the impact of agriculture and development, and how conservation efforts are helping restore these vital landscapes. Kumar also shares how her childhood in the Himalayan foothills inspired her lifelong connection to nature and why protecting America's grasslands matters for wildlife and future generations.

