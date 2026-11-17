Stanford marine biologist Stephen Palumbi and his student Danny Collins have come across a surprising and bizarre discovery that could bring an unexpected lifeline to our world's coral reefs.

While studying how coral reefs endure rising temperatures, Palumbi noticed a bleached, fading coral fragment miraculously regaining its color simply by leaning against a healthy neighbor.

Learn more about our world's coral reefs and what this discovery could mean for the health of our planet in this segment of This Green Earth.