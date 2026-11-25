Environmental scientist, strategist, and bestselling author Mike Dieterich discusses his new book "Decarbonization That Works: From Targets to Results."

Drawing on more than two decades of hands-on experience building sustainability and energy programs for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global institutions, Mike breaks down why decarbonization shouldn't just be a reporting exercise. He shares insights on his roadmap to help bridge the gap between high-level climate ambition and everyday operational execution.