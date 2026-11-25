Drawing from the recent Summit County speaker series event: From Seed to Summit: Understanding Our Local Food System, we explore Summit County's food network connections with community gardens, farm stands, food pantries, and home growers.

The discussion shares real-world challenges facing growers and practical ways to build a more resilient local food system. Guests include Caroline Scheidell of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Andrea Morgan of Moonshadow Farm, and Helen Nadel of Summit Community Gardens & EATS.