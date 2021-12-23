Sundance updates COVID-19 guidelines for '22 fest

The Sundance Film Festival returns to Park City on January 20 with safety measures in place that reflect the most up-to-date CDC guidelines. Festival officials said this week that with boosters now available, eligible festival-goers must be boosted at least 48 hours before attending events. Another new policy prohibits food and drink in theaters, so there will be no mask removal during screenings.

Booster shots were not widely available in August when the festival published COVID guidelines for 2022. Now that they are, Sundance Film Festival Media contact Tammi Rosen said, the festival decided to update its requirements.

The new rules apply to everyone 16 years and older. Vaccine verification and testing hubs will distribute wristbands showing proof of compliance. Participants must show bands before attending Festival events.

Everyone will wear masks during Sundance events except when actively eating or drinking.

Theaters and events will have limited seating and attendance capacities. People must have a negative COVID test 48 hours in advance of events they attend.

People can upload vaccination cards into the PandemSafe portal through a link sent to their email when they buy tickets. The portal will also be available through the Sundance website next month.

If attendees don’t use the electronic system, they can bring paper vaccination cards to get wristbands at the vaccine verification and testing hub. Sundance Institute will also provide free COVID testing at hubs throughout town.

All employees, volunteers, and onsite contractors must prove negative test results upon arrival at the festival and again mid-way through.

Test results will be available within an hour through the portal. Outside tests could take up to four hours to get results.

Vaccine verification and testing hubs will be at the Kearns and Bonanza Corner in the old Maverick Station at 1635 Bonanza Drive from January 17 to 30 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Miners Hospital at 1354 Park Ave will be open from January 20 to 25, from 2:00 to 11:00 pm, and January 26 to 30th from 6:00 to 11:00 pm.

The Galleria Parking lot off Main Street in Old Town Park City will have tests from January 17 to 30, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Sundance runs from Thursday, January 20 to Sunday, January