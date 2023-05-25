Fresh Tracks Friday | May 26, 2023

9 a.m. - Deer Tick - Forgiving Ties

Deer Tick got together as a band in the Providence, Rhode Island area in 2004. They attribute their unfaltering chemistry as musicians and friends to a shared sense of humor. And yes, the band's name came from finding a deer tick stuck in the scalp of front man John J. McCauley.

10 a.m. - Greensky Bluegrass - Congratulations and Condolences

Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, Michigan, this quintet has progressed into a phenomenon in their own right, ushering the tradition of bluegrass music forward. They say," We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other. We’re maturing together. We get more Greensky all of the time.” Greensky Bluegrass will be performing 2 shows at Deer Valley's Snowpark Outdoor Amphitheatre on August 5th and 6th.

11 a.m. - Lindsay Ell - Sweet Spot

Lindsay Ell is a triple threat: an accomplished musician, a unique vocalist, and an awe-inspiring songwriter. She has shared the stage with Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban, among many others.

1 p.m. - Sunny Sweeney - Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (feat. Miko Marks, Rissi Palmer, Tami Neilson)

This cover of Bob Dylan's original tune carries the female voices of Sunny Sweeney, Miko Marks, Rissi Palmer, and Tami Neilson. Miko Marks will be performing at this year's Ogden Music Festival on Saturday, June 3rd.

2 p.m. - Grace Potter - Mother Road

In 2021, Grace Potter took to the road for the solace and clearing that can happen on a solo road-trip. Mother Road takes its name from a line by John Steinbeck in which he refers to Route 66 as "the mother of all roads." Grace Potter will be performing at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City on June 11th.

3 p.m. - Dan Tyminski - G.O.A.T.

Dan Tyminski learned down-home country and bluegrass music at an early age in his formative years in Vermont. He has been a member of The Lonesome River Band, and has recorded with Allison Krauss & Union Station. Dan Tyminski will be heading the Ogden Music Festival next weekend.

4 p.m. - Leftover Salmon - Riding On The L&N

Leftover Salmon are the Boulder-Colorado-based jamgrass pioneers that blended bluegrass with jam band and created the popular genre "jamgrass." They will be in concert at Red Butte Garden on July 23rd in Salt lake City.

5 p.m. - Cory Wong & Allen Stone - Look At Me

Cory Wong has a new album coming out titled, "The Lucky One." An early-single release is this sizzling summer anthem featuring Allen Stone, who added vocals to the upbeat tune.

6 p.m. - J-Rad Cooley - It's All Coming Back Again

J-Rad Cooley is a young harmonica/piano player and original songwriter from Salt Lake City, Utah. He started playing guitar and then harmonica at age 13 and soon fell in love with the blues masters like Dr John and Lightnin' Hopkins. This is his latest single...just out, let's give it a listen.

7 p.m. - Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers - Spinning Out

The band's website tells us that "a ride on the Rainbow will take you across the mountains of Motown, through the fjords of folk, over the archipelago of Americana, and - at last - into a funky firth, where only the fiercest of friendships can be found."

8 p.m. - Bethany Cosentino - It's Fine

Singer/songwriter Bethany Cosentino takes a break from her band Best Coast to embark on a solo effort with a new album titled "Natural Disaster." On this track she croons, "I am evolved, you've stayed the same." Of the track she explained, "Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want."