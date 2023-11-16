Fresh Tracks Friday | November 17, 2023

9 a.m. - Half Alive - Subliminal

The band Half Alive hails from Long Beach, California. Their musical style has been described as indie pop, pop, alternative rock, dance-pop, electronic rock and electro-pop. This is their most recent release…Subliminal

10 a.m. - Begonia - Right Here

Begonia is the singer and musician Alexa Dirks from Winnipeg, Canada. Her latest album, Powder Blue, emerged during a challenging time for her, as she was navigating emotional ups and downs. This moving track is from that recent album.

11 a.m. - Hey Violet - I Should Call My Friends

Los Angeles-based band Hey Violet have steadily built an engaged fanbase with their powerful, immaculately crafted alt-pop songs. Here's their latest work...

1 p.m. - Couch - (I Wanted) Summer With You

Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a-cappella, and musical theatre. Their latest EP Sunshower came out last week and carried this horn-laden, high-temp track.

2 p.m. - Jamie Wyatt - Althea

Jamie Wyatt first began turning heads with her breakout 2017 debut, Felony Blues , produced after "a much-publicized battle with addiction and a transformative journey through the criminal justice system". Wyatt is now finding healing and self- expression through her recent music, an album titled Feel Good Recorded. This track is a cover of the Grateful Dead's original "Althea" with a new groove on it by Jamie Wyatt.

3 p.m. - Eddie Roberts, Tierinii Jackson - Peace

This track comes from a star-studded collaborative album called Boots in Place, which was recorded in a studio retreat called Floki Studios, located off the Troll Valley Peninsula in Northern Iceland. The album is a collaboration between George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Robert Walter (Greyboy Allstars & Roger Waters), and Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power). This track features Tierinii Jackson from the band Southern Avenue on vocals

4 p.m. - Shane Smith & The Saints - The Greys Between

On this Fresh Track Shane Smith sings “It ain’t black or white, babe; it’s all the greys between,” This is the first single from their anticipated album Norther , named after the northern winds that blow across Texas during the winter.

5 p.m. - Dragondeer - Across The Waves

Denver band Dragondeer blends Psychedelic Blues, Retro Funk, Soul, and Rock-n-Roll into a steady groove that aims to get…..and keep ….your body moving. This is the title track is off their new album by the same name.

6 p.m. - Ozomatli - Moose on The Loose

Celebrated Los Angeles culture-mashers and multiple Grammy Award winners, Ozomatli, have written a children’s book titled "Moose on the Loose.”, inspired by their song of the same name. This light-hearted tune is probably no more at home than in a community like ours where moose abound...I'm talking to you Pinebrook!

7 p.m. - The Moss - The Place That Makes Me Happy

The Moss is a band out of Salt Lake City. This is their latest single.

8 p.m. - Rett Madison - Fortune Teller

Originally from West Virginia, Rett Madison is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles, CA. This is the sultry title track of her latest work.