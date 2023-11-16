Fresh Tracks Friday | November 17, 2023
This week, we have something we can all be thankful for... new tunes! Get ready to gobble up these fresh finds from artists like Couch, Rett Madison, The Moss, and more. It's all right here and fresh on KPCW.
9 a.m. - Half Alive - Subliminal
The band Half Alive hails from Long Beach, California. Their musical style has been described as indie pop, pop, alternative rock, dance-pop, electronic rock and electro-pop. This is their most recent release…Subliminal
10 a.m. - Begonia - Right Here
Begonia is the singer and musician Alexa Dirks from Winnipeg, Canada. Her latest album, Powder Blue, emerged during a challenging time for her, as she was navigating emotional ups and downs. This moving track is from that recent album.
11 a.m. - Hey Violet - I Should Call My Friends
Los Angeles-based band Hey Violet have steadily built an engaged fanbase with their powerful, immaculately crafted alt-pop songs. Here's their latest work...
1 p.m. - Couch - (I Wanted) Summer With You
Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a-cappella, and musical theatre. Their latest EP Sunshower came out last week and carried this horn-laden, high-temp track.
2 p.m. - Jamie Wyatt - Althea
Jamie Wyatt first began turning heads with her breakout 2017 debut, Felony Blues, produced after "a much-publicized battle with addiction and a transformative journey through the criminal justice system". Wyatt is now finding healing and self- expression through her recent music, an album titled Feel Good Recorded. This track is a cover of the Grateful Dead's original "Althea" with a new groove on it by Jamie Wyatt.
3 p.m. - Eddie Roberts, Tierinii Jackson - Peace
This track comes from a star-studded collaborative album called Boots in Place, which was recorded in a studio retreat called Floki Studios, located off the Troll Valley Peninsula in Northern Iceland. The album is a collaboration between George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Robert Walter (Greyboy Allstars & Roger Waters), and Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power). This track features Tierinii Jackson from the band Southern Avenue on vocals
4 p.m. - Shane Smith & The Saints - The Greys Between
On this Fresh Track Shane Smith sings “It ain’t black or white, babe; it’s all the greys between,” This is the first single from their anticipated album Norther, named after the northern winds that blow across Texas during the winter.
5 p.m. - Dragondeer - Across The Waves
Denver band Dragondeer blends Psychedelic Blues, Retro Funk, Soul, and Rock-n-Roll into a steady groove that aims to get…..and keep ….your body moving. This is the title track is off their new album by the same name.
6 p.m. - Ozomatli - Moose on The Loose
Celebrated Los Angeles culture-mashers and multiple Grammy Award winners, Ozomatli, have written a children’s book titled "Moose on the Loose.”, inspired by their song of the same name. This light-hearted tune is probably no more at home than in a community like ours where moose abound...I'm talking to you Pinebrook!
7 p.m. - The Moss - The Place That Makes Me Happy
The Moss is a band out of Salt Lake City. This is their latest single.
8 p.m. - Rett Madison - Fortune Teller
Originally from West Virginia, Rett Madison is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles, CA. This is the sultry title track of her latest work.
9 p.m. - Vinyl Theatre - Blisters
This Milwaukee three-piece band makes '80s post-punk-inspired music that straddles the line between melodic rock, synth pop, and electronic dance music. They say their name was inspired by the fact that if you buy a record on vinyl it's usually because its a band you're truly dedicated to. And 'Theatre' to represent the theatrics of music.