Pinebrook Fire Safety Committee to host safety event this weekend

Pinebrook Fire Safety Committee members Dave Geffen and Joan Meixner and Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens discuss Pinebrook's Wildfire Safety Event Saturday, May 4.

This event is sponsored by the Pinebrook Fire Safety Committee featuring community experts from the Park City Fire District and Summit County to share information to help prepare community members for wildfire season while fostering a more resilient, connected, and educated community.

Information tables include:

Defensible Space - How can the Park City Fire Department help?

Planning for Evacuations - Are you familiar with Pinebrook's two-page evacuation planning document?

Community Engagement - Learn about the Fire Safety Committee and how to get involved.

Weed Issues - What we all should want to know!

Utah Firewise Landscaping - What to plant to create a more fire safe and resilient yard

Insurance Info - General information for homeowners in Western Summit County

A food truck and fire truck will be joining us at this event, and local businesses have donated gifts for an opportunity drawing.

There will be speakers between 11am and noon, each discussing the organizations they represent and how they can assist homeowners as they prepare for fire season. These organizations include: