Former Park City Leadership Director Myles Rademan has details on a free screening of "High Country" Monday night.

Seychelle Marcus and Roberto Olivares from Leadership Class 30 discuss their class project, “Colectiva,” a new mobile app providing local community resources in Spanish and English.

Class 30 will host an app launch event open to the community on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Swaner EcoCenter.