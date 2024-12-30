© 2025 KPCW

Park City Ski & Snowboard athletes' strong start to the season

By Connor Thomas
Published December 30, 2024 at 11:49 AM MST
Park City Ski & Snowboard Performance Sports Director Tommy Eckfeldt and Action Sports Athletic Director Chris "Hatch" Haslock talk about how athletes have had a strong start to the season, with solid results in national and international races.

The Nordic team is preparing for junior nationals at Solitude, while the Alpine and freestyle teams are training at local facilities. Recent achievements include Izzy Worthington's World Cup performance and Drew Hooker's FIS X Games qualifier. Upcoming events include the Copper Mountain futures tour and Kicking Horse free ride competition.

The organization also offers youth development programs and is taking registrations for various competitions.

Connor Thomas
