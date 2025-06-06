Free speech expert emphasizes public media's importance
University of Utah professor Jake Nelson and KPCW Director of Development Sarah Ervin discuss the importance of free speech amidst the threat to public media funding due to a White House memo urging Congress to repeal $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Nelson highlights the potential impact on rural communities, noting a lack of local news leads to misinformation and negative perceptions of journalists. He emphasized the importance of public media's transparency and community focus.