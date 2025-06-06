© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Free speech expert emphasizes public media's importance

By Parker Malatesta
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:25 PM MDT
University of Utah professor Jake Nelson and KPCW Director of Development Sarah Ervin discuss the importance of free speech amidst the threat to public media funding due to a White House memo urging Congress to repeal $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Nelson highlights the potential impact on rural communities, noting a lack of local news leads to misinformation and negative perceptions of journalists. He emphasized the importance of public media's transparency and community focus.

Local News Hour
