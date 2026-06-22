Park City tourism data forecasts a rebound after low-snow winter

Park City Chamber Bureau Communications Director Dan Howard provides an update on area tourism data and the lodging forecast for the rest of the summer. Howard highlighted 22% year-over-year growth in hotel bookings for May and a 2% increase so far in June. He says that's good news because typically visitors wait for the snow to melt. He also said bookings of the summer and early winter data are also up 2% which should help Park City recoup the 12% decline seen over the winter. Howard also previewed upcoming events, including the the Deer Valley Music Festival and Kimball Arts Festival are expected to drive tourism. A new zero waste event resource guide has launched, and plans for a visitor information center at Kimball Junction are under discussion. An accessibility program will launch on July 23.