Leslie ThatcherSenior News Director
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
As KPCW's Senior News Director, she has the pulse of the community and an unmatched range of contacts that allows the station to cover everything going on in town, from increased school taxes and water rates to personal achievements and community-wide victories. When she's not sussing out the next story, you'll see her face at many Park City events, as well as on the ski hill and mountain trails.
In 2016, Leslie was honored as the Park City Rotary Club's Professional Citizen of the Year and served as Grand Marshall of the Miner Day parade.
The Park City Board of Realtors also honored Leslie with its 2018 Community Service Award for "asking the questions on everyone's mind."
It’s never been a question of whether growth would spill over to parts of Summit County outside the Snyderville Basin – it was only a matter of when. And it appears that ‘when’ is here. The Summit County Council recently met with the East Side Planning Commission to discuss growth.
A 61-year old Hoytsville man, 30-year-old Park City man and a 20-year-old woman from Hideout were all arrested and taken to the Summit County jail last week on allegations ranging from assault to DUI to burglary.
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (09:55) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update, including the end of the public health state of emergency, (25:15) Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Director of Freeski Chris 'Hatch' Haslock and Head Comp XC coach Liz Stephen have details on summer programming and (38:21) Weber Basin Water Conservancy District Assistant Manager Jon Parry has details on new water regulations.
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (07:09) Kimball Art Center Executive Director Alday Milliken has details about the current exhibit and upcoming events, (23:02) Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting and (38:10) Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder has details on opportunities for artists.