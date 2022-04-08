Leslie Thatcher

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.

As KPCW's Senior News Director, she has the pulse of the community and an unmatched range of contacts that allows the station to cover everything going on in town, from increased school taxes and water rates to personal achievements and community-wide victories. When she's not sussing out the next story, you'll see her face at many Park City events, as well as on the ski hill and mountain trails.

In 2016, Leslie was honored as the Park City Rotary Club's Professional Citizen of the Year and served as Grand Marshall of the Miner Day parade.

The Park City Board of Realtors also honored Leslie with its 2018 Community Service Award for "asking the questions on everyone's mind."

