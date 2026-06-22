Utah Olympic Park plans include hotel, athlete and worker housing

Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball discusses the site's plan for building a 208 room hotel, a 208 room hotel and renovations to the training pool. Other construction projects include athlete and workforce housing. Kimball also highlighted upcoming events, including the annual Olympic/Paralympic Day June 27, that will feature laser biathlon, curling, and adaptive bikes. He says with each activity, participants can fill up a passport book that allows them access to the Flying Aces Show. Kimball also mentioned a host of other UOP activities, including athlete training, chairlift rides and dog social for the community.