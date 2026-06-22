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Local News Hour

Utah Olympic Park plans include hotel, athlete and worker housing

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:33 AM MDT
Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball

Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball discusses the site's plan for building a 208 room hotel, a 208 room hotel and renovations to the training pool. Other construction projects include athlete and workforce housing. Kimball also highlighted upcoming events, including the annual Olympic/Paralympic Day June 27, that will feature laser biathlon, curling, and adaptive bikes. He says with each activity, participants can fill up a passport book that allows them access to the Flying Aces Show. Kimball also mentioned a host of other UOP activities, including athlete training, chairlift rides and dog social for the community.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher