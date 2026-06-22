Yoga Festival coming to City Park

Kristin Martino and Lindsay Marshall of Event Yoga preview Park City's first Yoga Festival happening June 27 at City Park. The 9 a.m. event will feature various sessions including mindful yoga, Breathe to the Beat, qigong, forest bathing, and family yoga. Attendees are encouraged to bring mats, blankets, and props. Ticketing options range from drop-in to all-day passes, with family packages available. Martino and Marshall say they aims to grow the festival into a multi-day event, attracting national attention and fostering community wellness.