© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Yoga Festival coming to City Park

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 22, 2026 at 10:39 AM MDT
Lindsay Marshall and Kristin Martino of Event Yoga
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Lindsay Marshall and Kristin Martino of Event Yoga

Kristin Martino and Lindsay Marshall of Event Yoga preview Park City's first Yoga Festival happening June 27 at City Park. The 9 a.m. event will feature various sessions including mindful yoga, Breathe to the Beat, qigong, forest bathing, and family yoga. Attendees are encouraged to bring mats, blankets, and props. Ticketing options range from drop-in to all-day passes, with family packages available. Martino and Marshall say they aims to grow the festival into a multi-day event, attracting national attention and fostering community wellness.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher